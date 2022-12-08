Éric Pfrunder, Chanel's long time image director, has died

Éric Pfrunder, the long-time image director at Chanel and a close associate of Karl Lagerfeld, has died aged 74.

A stalwart at Chanel, Mr Pfrunder began his career at the French luxury house more than 30 years ago, and helped shape the brand with its iconic, glossy campaigns, which were photographed by Mr Lagerfeld. He died in Paris after a long illness.

After Lagerfeld’s death, his catalogue of photos was bequeathed to Mr Pfrunder as the sole heir. Mr Pfrunder was also a shareholder in 7L, the studio that belonged to Mr Lagerfeld.

In a statement Chanel fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said: “Éric tirelessly devoted his exceptional eye and vision to the excellence of Chanel. His contribution to Chanel is immense.”