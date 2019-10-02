Escada names new global design director

British designer Emma Cook has been appointed Escada’s new global design director. Effective immediately, she will replace Niall Sloan. Cook’s first full collection for the brand will be fall/winter 2020.

Cook has a very long an extensive career spanning over two decades. She has most recently consulted for Victoria Beckham, Ports 1961, Stella McCartney, and Aries. She launched her eponymous label in 2000 and continued to run her business until 2015. Prior to establishing her own label Emma had worked Martine Stibon, Ruffo, and Donna Karan. She earned her MA from Central Saint Martins.

In a statement Iris Epple-Righi, CEO of Escada, said, “Emma is a very talented designer and has a deep resonance with the Escada brand and customer. She will bring a distinct creative language that will continue to further evolve our Escada house codes. We are very excited to have her on board.”

In a statement Cook said, “I am both honored and excited to be joining Escada. As a luxury brand with such a powerful legacy in dressing strong women I look forward to exploring the unique heritage and designing for today’s modern woman.”