Esprit names SVP head of whole and brand merchandising in Europe

Esprit has promoted Raphael Heinold to senior vice president, head of wholesale and brand merchandising in Europe from head of product EU.

In his new role, Heinold will be responsible for the European wholesale function and the newly merged brand merchandising function comprising of product management, omnichannel management and label operations.

In a statement, Esprit said that Heinold’s immediate priorities were “to create synergy between the two business functions to offer omnichannel experience for customers and help establish true global reach for Esprit with omnipresence across different channels”.

Adding that he will also play a key role in Esprit’s plan to reinvigorate the brand and move pace towards the label’s ambitious growth expansion in Europe.

William Pak, chief executive officer at Esprit, said: “I am pleased Raphael has taken over the reins in building even stronger relationships with our customers in Europe. He has been with the company twice and spent more than seven years in different strategic functions.

“As the company moves towards the new phase of growth, I look forward to his passion and expertise in our brand, in product development and in merchandising.”

Before re-joining Esprit as head of product EU, Heinold was chief product officer at Bonita and product director of Red Label Women at S.Oliver.

Heinold will continue to report to Sang Langill, chief product officer at Esprit, and Leif Erichson, president of Europe at Esprit.