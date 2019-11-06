Estée Lauder names new general manager for UK

Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Sue Fox as the new general manager for the UK and Ireland to oversee the development of the beauty company in what it calls one of its “most important markets”.

Fox who is currently the president of the Estée Lauder Companies in Japan, will transfer to head up the UK and Ireland business on January 1, 2020, reporting directly to Cedric Prouvé, group president of the international division.

As well as being promoted to general manager, UK and Ireland, Fox, who has more than 25 years experience within the Estée Lauder Companies, has also been made a senior vice president and will join the company’s global executive leadership team.

“Sue is a transformative leader possessing the strategic global business acumen, proven track record and expertise to effectively navigate today’s shifting consumer and competitive landscape,” said Prouvé in a statement. “In addition, Sue is a true steward of our company’s culture and values, making her ideally-placed to lead the UK & Ireland business, one of our most important markets, into the future.”

Fox has been praised for her work in Japan as general manager where she has overseen rapid growth in speciality-multi and online sales across Estée Lauder’s portfolio of brands including Clinque, M.A.C, Origins, Aerlin, and its signature beauty brand Estée Lauder.