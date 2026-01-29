Etam group appoints Marie Delahaie to lead its flagship brand

Marie Delahaie has been appointed director of the Etam brand. She will assume her new role in May 2026 and will play a part in the lingerie governance of the Etam Group.

Marie Delahaie has been the CEO of Undiz since May 2024. At the Etam Group-owned brand, which targets a younger demographic, she has spearheaded a rebranding; an overhaul of key touchpoints; product development; an enhanced in-store experience and an omnichannel approach.

Founded in 1916, Etam is an independent, family-owned French group specialising in lingerie and womenswear. It encompasses several brands, including Etam, Undiz, Maison 123, and holds stakes in Ysé and Livy.

The group operates in over fifty countries with a network of more than 1,300 points of sale. It relies on an omnichannel model that combines physical stores and e-commerce. Its headquarters is located in Clichy, in the Paris region.

Delahaie to ensure strategic coherence between Etam and Undiz

“This transition is undertaken with the ambition of collectively building a clear vision that is true to Etam's DNA, while supporting its momentum,” said Marie Delahaie in the press release. “I will also remain fully committed to the Undiz teams to ensure solid continuity and support the continuation of the work we have started.”

“Her ability to build and carry a vision, her high standards in execution, and her management approach based on cross-functional work and collective strength have already proven successful at Undiz,” stated Laurent Milchior, CEO of the Etam Group, regarding Marie Delahaie. “This governance change will also strengthen the strategic complementarity between Etam and Undiz. They have distinct yet complementary market positions, which will support coherent and successful development within the group.”