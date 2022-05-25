Etro names Marco De Vincenzo as creative director

Storied Italian luxury fashion house Etro, founded by Gerolamo Etro in 1968, and controlled by consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton, has named Marco De Vincenzo as its new creative director, effective from June 1.

De Vincenzo will be in charge of Etro’s women’s, men’s and home collections and will present his first designs for the house with the womenswear collection for spring 2023 in September during Milan Fashion Week.

Etro describes De Vincenzo as “one of the most innovative designers of the new generation”. After graduating from the European Institute of Design in Rome, De Vincenzo started a long collaboration with Fendi for its accessories lines, before launching his eponymous women’s ready-to-wear brand in 2009, when he also won first prize in the new talent’s competition ‘Who is on Next?’.

Marco De Vincenzo to present debut Etro collection during Milan Fashion Week in September

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive officer at Etro, said: “As part of the brand’s new course, we welcome with enthusiasm the arrival of Marco De Vincenzo. Through his sensitivity for colours, prints and fabrics, we are sure that Marco will be able to translate at best Etro’s extraordinary heritage into new interpretations for the different brand’s collections and also giving a new drive to the world of accessories.”

Founder Gerolamo Etro’s children Veronica, Kean and Jacopo, who were previously creative directors of the women’s, men’s and home collections, will continue to be involved in the development of the brand’s strategy in partnership with L Catterton, added the brand in a statement.