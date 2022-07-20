Eurofund Group appoints new CEO for its anti-mall innovative concept

International real estate investment and development company Eurofund Group has appointed Allison Newton as the new chief executive officer of its culture-oriented anti-mall innovative concept, ‘The Hood’ in Lisbon, Portugal.

Newton, described as a “highly accomplished commercial leader” by Eurofund in the press release, has had a consumer-driven career spanning almost 20 years in America, Asia and Europe.

In her new role, Newton will be heading up Eurofund’s new innovative anti-mall concept, which launched in November 2021 next to Lisbon’s city centre. ‘The Hood’ has been designed on the values of innovation, creativity, disruptive revolution, and local identity and aims to connect urban trends and adventure sports in a neighbourhood and community-driven environment.

Newton’s appointment marks a strategic move by Eurofund towards its next phase of growth, following its expansion across Iberian, Italian and UK markets, after its recent acquisition of Silverburn Glasgow’s shopping centre.

Ion Saralegui, chief executive at Eurofund Group, said in a statement: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Allison Newton as the newest addition to the management team. We look forward to leveraging her wealth of experience in marketing and sales as we continue to expand our business towards our next phase of growth.”