Express names Brian Atwood as creative director of footwear

Luxury footwear designer Brian Atwood has been named as the creative director of footwear at US retailer Express, overseeing women’s and statement men’s footwear.

Atwood, appointed to create “excitement” for Express’ footwear offering, has also designed a 'Brian Atwood for Express’ shoe collection featuring a selection of his signature styles, including feathered heels and slouchy boots for women.

The range, exclusive in Express stores and online, aims to offer customers “unique, elevated designs made of high-quality materials,” explains the retailer. The debut collection will then be followed by subsequent monthly drops featuring styles for women and men.

Brian Atwood for Express shoe collection Credits: Express

Commenting on the collection, Atwood said in a statement: “The process was very organic and the team at Express was wonderful and open to new ideas. We were really focused on elevating the product and creating timeless shoes that people want to get resoled because they love them so much. We're going to give the customer something they haven't had yet."

Prices for the debut 'Brian Atwood for Express’ collection range from 68 to 298 US dollars.

Regarding the appointment, Sara Tervo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at Express, added: “We wanted to create excitement around our shoe business, seeing as it is our largest demand-driving category in accessories.

“We knew Brian’s eye for design and industry credibility would elevate the offering and complement the seasonal product assortment. He is a master at designing shoes that create confidence – which is what Express always aims to deliver our customers.”

Brian Atwood for Express shoe collection Credits: Express