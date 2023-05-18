Express names Rachel Zoe as a style mentor

US fashion apparel retailer Express has expanded its partnership with celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe to help grow its styling community.

In a statement, Express said that Zoe will take on a new strategic role of style mentor for the Express ‘Style Editor’ programme, consulting with the retailer to expand the initiative to attract new style editors and nurture those already in the programme through exclusive content and experiences.

Sara Tervo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said: “Rachel’s fashion credibility, business acumen and incredible sense of style solidified her as one of the world’s most recognisable names in fashion.

“She has been an integral part of our brand the past two years, and one of our most successful partnerships of 2022, with over 40B media impressions. We are so pleased to be working with Rachel in this new role as we continue to grow our Express Style Editor programme.”

In her new role, Zoe will help Style Editors by sharing insider knowledge on how to succeed in the fashion world through personalised social media content and exclusive masterclass-style videos to help them break into the industry. Zoe’s insight will help the editors learn how to cultivate a network, build clientele, and foster personal style to instil confidence through fashion.

In addition, Zoe will also help create recruiting tools and styling content only available to the Express styling community.

“I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with Express as the brand’s new Style Mentor and look forward to helping grow the Express Styling Community by sharing my experience and fashion knowledge,” added Zoe. “This programme is unique because it gives aspiring stylists access to insider knowledge that is so beneficial to becoming experts in fashion and building a successful career in styling.”

The Express Style Editor programme launched in July 2021 and Zoe joined as lead stylist in November of that year. Since the launch of the partnership, Express has seen significant growth in Style Editor recruitment and sales through the programme.