Fabergé names Antony Lindsay as CEO

Luxury jewellery brand Fabergé has promoted Antony Lindsay to chief executive officer.

Lindsay, who previously served as managing director at Fabergé for five and a half years, replaces Sean Gilbertson, who has become executive chairman of the Fabergé board.

Fabergé is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gemfields, a responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones, and Lindsay remains a member of the board of directors for both companies.

Lindsay joined Fabergé in 2010 as global wholesale director and has been "an integral role in the growth of the business over the last 13 years," added the brand in a statement.

He is a certified gemmologist of two globally leading gemological associations, a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Goldsmiths and served as president of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) London Chapters Alumni from 2002 – 2005.

Commenting on his new role, Lindsay said: “It remains a tremendous honour and privilege to play my part in writing the next chapter in the history of Fabergé, one of the most revered and celebrated names in luxury.”

Before joining Fabergé, Lindsay held positions at Graff Diamonds and David Morris International.