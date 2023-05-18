Fabiana Filippi appoints Lucia De Vito as creative director

Italian luxury brand Fabiana Filippi has appointed Lucia De Vito as its first creative director to lead its ready-to-wear and women’s accessories collections.

De Vito, who has previously worked at fashion houses including Jil Sander, Valentino, Chloè, and Pucci, will present her first collection for Fabiana Filippi during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Alongside heading up the ready-to-wear and women’s accessories, De Vito has also been tasked with overseeing the luxury label’s brand image, in line with the group’s new strategic direction to become an international brand.

Giacomo and Mario Filippi Coccetta, founders and owners of the Fabiana Filippi brand, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Lucia is joining Fabiana Filippi, and we are confident that she will lead the creative team with a clear and unique vision. Her valuable experience will be fundamental in defining this further evolution in our brand’s history.”

Fabiana Filippi continues brand relaunch with new creative director

Commenting on her new role, De Vito added: “I am proud to be joining a brand whose values I share and which over the years has been able to build an ideal of authentic, essential femininity, expressed with intelligence and elegance.

“I participate enthusiastically in this project, ready to offer my experience and my idea of creativity, made up of continuous contaminations between art, fashion and design.”

The designer’s appointment follows the Italian brand tapping Aldo Gotti as its chief executive officer earlier this year. Gotti, to whom De Vito will report, has held numerous executive positions within the Prada Group and at Stella McCartney, and most recently was general manager of omnichannel fashion retailer Modes.

As CEO, Gotti has been tasked with leading the brand's positioning strategy, as well as accelerating its business growth and development globally.

On De Vito’s appointment, Gotti said: “38 years after its foundation, Fabiana Filippi continues its evolution, both creatively and stylistically. Lucia will know how to be the interpreter of its history, leading the brand towards a contemporary narrative, strong in its modern vision of design and femininity.”