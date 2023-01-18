Farfetch appoints President of Americas and Browns CEO

Luxury retail group Farfetch has appointed Sindhura Sarikonda as President of Americas and Elizabeth von der Goltz as chief fashion and merchandising officer and chief executive of Browns.

In a statement, Farfetch said that Sarikonda, a “seasoned executive and entrepreneur,” would bring her wealth of experience in the technology and e-commerce sectors to lead the company in the US. Sarikonsa was most recently global head of in-store at Klarna and have previously served as a general manager for Walmart US e-commerce, head of beauty for Jet.com.

While von der Goltz is joining the Farfetch executive team and Browns, after leading the buying and merchandising functions for Bergdorf Goodman, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and, more recently, Matches Fashion.

In addition, Farfetch also appointed Stephanie Simon as vice president of community and Web3. Simon joined the retail group this month from Clubhouse, where she led growth as head of community.

Holli Rogers and Martin Avetisyan depart Farfetch

José Neves, founder, chairman and chief executive at Farfetch, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Elizabeth, Sindhura and Stephanie to Farfetch. Our 2023 plan is very much focused on continuing to advance our platform vision whilst delivering growth, profitability and free cash flow. These hires will help us achieve that.

“Elizabeth will play an integral role in curating and securing incredible merchandise to ensure Farfetch customers continue to have access to unrivalled supply. And Sindhura’s leadership will position us to provide a differentiated shopping experience to luxury customers in the Americas, including our largest market, the United States. Finally, Stephanie brings her incredible experience on how fashion can engage in Web3 and all the opportunities still to explore in this space.”

Farfetch also confirmed that Holli Rogers, chief brand officer and Martin Avetisyan, chief growth officer, will be leaving the company “to pursue other opportunities”.