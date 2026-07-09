Fashion by Informa names Emilie Lewis vice president of events

Fashion by Informa, which operates events like Magic, Project and Offprice, has appointed Emilie Lewis as vice president of events for Las Vegas and Nashville markets. According to the company, Lewis will lead the direction and expansion of its flagship wholesale fashion trade shows.

"Emilie brings an exceptional combination of strategic leadership and market expertise to this role," said Simon Ferguson, executive vice president for Fashion by Informa, via statement. "Her success in building brands, scaling event portfolios and creating meaningful industry connections makes her uniquely positioned to lead our Las Vegas and Nashville events into their next chapter of growth.”

With over 20 years in fashion, lifestyle, retail, and experiential media, Lewis has held leadership roles at Emerald Holdings, Inc., Seacret Beauty, Reed Exhibitions, Brookfield Properties, and Informa Group. She has also led Fashion by Informa's Coterie event from 2012 and 2016.

"I've always been passionate about building communities and creating experiences that bring industries together," said Lewis. "Having previously worked on Coterie, I am thrilled to rejoin the Fashion by Informa team to now lead Project, Magic, and Offprice. These events are the cornerstones of the fashion industry, and I'm excited to work with our team, customers, and partners to continue evolving each marketplace to create new opportunities for growth, discovery, and connection."

Fashion by Informa, formerly Informa Markets Fashion, is part of the MMGNET Group, owned by Informa PLC.