Fashion’s finest honoured in New Year List: A celebration of innovation and sustainability

The New Year Honours list, unveiled this week, spotlights luminaries from the fashion and retail world, celebrating a spectrum of achievements spanning business acumen and sustainability-driven innovation. The annual tradition, designed to commend extraordinary contributions to society, has resonated deeply within the fashion sector this year, highlighting individuals who are reshaping the industry’s narrative.

Among the high-profile names is Leena Nair, Global Chief Executive of Chanel, who has been awarded a CBE for her transformative impact on the retail and consumer sectors. Ms Nair, a trailblazer with an illustrious three-decade career at Unilever, transitioned to lead Chanel in 2022. Her leadership at the iconic fashion house has been characterised by a blend of traditional luxury and forward-thinking strategies, earning her recognition as a beacon of innovation in the industry.

Marks & Spencer’s Richard Price, Managing Director of Clothing & Home, received an MBE for his contributions to British fashion. His efforts in steering one of the UK’s most beloved high-street brands through a challenging retail landscape have underscored his commitment to both quality and accessibility in the sector.

Scotland’s rich textile heritage was also celebrated with an MBE awarded to John Culbert, Managing Director of Glenisla Kilts. Known for his dedication to preserving the craftsmanship of cashmere and kilts, Mr Culbert has played a pivotal role in elevating Scottish fashion on the global stage.

Sustainability was also a key theme of the this year's list, with Smruti Sriram, founder and CEO of Bags of Ethics, honoured with an OBE for her work in advocating for reform in textile manufacturing and championing environmentally conscious design. Her brand exemplifies how style and sustainability can coexist, setting a benchmark for ethical practices in the industry.

Across the globe, New Zealand designer Kate Sylvester was recognised with an ONZM for her contributions to the fashion industry. Renowned for her fusion of art and design, Ms Sylvester has made a lasting impact on the creative identity of New Zealand fashion.

Ordinary people achieve extraordinary things

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer underscored the broader significance of these awards, stating: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities. They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does. The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”

For the fashion industry, this year’s honourees embody a diverse and dynamic spectrum of talent, from high-street stalwarts to sustainability pioneers. Their recognition not only celebrates individual achievements but also serves as a reminder of the sector’s evolving role in shaping a better future.