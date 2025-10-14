Fendi appoints Maria Grazia Chiuri as new creative director
Fendi has confirmed the appointment of Maria Grazia Chiuri as the new creative director of the Roman house, following the departure of Silvia Venturini.
In her new role, the designer will head the artistic direction of the Italian firm, with responsibility for the collections and the global creative vision. Chiuri will report directly to Ramon Ros, president and chief executive officer of Fendi, under the LVMH group umbrella.
“Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today, and I am delighted that she has decided to return to Fendi to continue expressing her creativity within the LVMH group,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of the conglomerate, in a statement shared by Fendi via LinkedIn. “I am convinced that Maria Grazia will contribute to the artistic renewal and future success of the Maison, perpetuating its unique heritage.”
The announcement marks a symbolic return to Chiuri's origins. She began her career at Fendi, where she worked under the guidance of the house's founders, the five Fendi sisters. That initial contact with Roman savoir-faire laid the foundation for an aesthetic language that would later evolve at Valentino—alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli—and reach full maturity at Dior. There, she became the first woman to hold the position of creative director in the firm's more than seventy-year history.
During her time at Dior, Chiuri established a feminist and socially conscious narrative, introducing messages that connected activism with haute couture. Her ability to balance traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary perspective on the role of women in fashion redefined the Parisian maison's identity. It also marked a turning point in the creative approach of major luxury houses.
With her return to Fendi, the designer takes on one of the most talked-about moves of the year in the industry. Her first collection will be for autumn/winter 2026/27, which will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com