Fendi appoints Maria Grazia Chiuri as new creative director

Fendi has confirmed the appointment of Maria Grazia Chiuri as the new creative director of the Roman house, following the departure of Silvia Venturini.

In her new role, the designer will head the artistic direction of the Italian firm, with responsibility for the collections and the global creative vision. Chiuri will report directly to Ramon Ros, president and chief executive officer of Fendi, under the LVMH group umbrella.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today, and I am delighted that she has decided to return to Fendi to continue expressing her creativity within the LVMH group,” said Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of the conglomerate, in a statement shared by Fendi via LinkedIn. “I am convinced that Maria Grazia will contribute to the artistic renewal and future success of the Maison, perpetuating its unique heritage.”

The announcement marks a symbolic return to Chiuri's origins. She began her career at Fendi, where she worked under the guidance of the house's founders, the five Fendi sisters. That initial contact with Roman savoir-faire laid the foundation for an aesthetic language that would later evolve at Valentino—alongside Pierpaolo Piccioli—and reach full maturity at Dior. There, she became the first woman to hold the position of creative director in the firm's more than seventy-year history.

During her time at Dior, Chiuri established a feminist and socially conscious narrative, introducing messages that connected activism with haute couture. Her ability to balance traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary perspective on the role of women in fashion redefined the Parisian maison's identity. It also marked a turning point in the creative approach of major luxury houses.

With her return to Fendi, the designer takes on one of the most talked-about moves of the year in the industry. Her first collection will be for autumn/winter 2026/27, which will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.