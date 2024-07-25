Fendi appoints new head of retail and wholesale

Fendi has appointed Joanna Dubin as global managing director retail and wholesale, a role she will take up at the LVMH-owned fashion house from September 2, the French luxury goods group announced on Thursday on the career platform Linkedin. She will report directly to Fendi CEO Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou.

“I am delighted with Joanna’s promotion, which once again demonstrates the importance of internal mobility and talent development within the LVMH Group,” said Angeloglou. “I am convinced that Joanna’s extensive experience in the fashion business and her deep understanding of the Fendi House will be of great benefit in driving Fendi’s ambitions forward."

Dubin comes from the company's own ranks and says she has been responsible for the Americas market in the role of president for the Italian fashion house since the beginning of 2019. Before that, she worked at the LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton as senior vice president merchandising. Other stops in her career include the US online retailer Gilt Group, where she headed the business in Japan, as well as the US brands Coach and Polo Ralph Lauren.