Fenty names new managing director

WWD has reported that Rihanna's LVMH-owned Fenty line has named Bastien Renard its new managing director. Renard had spent over 19 years at Nike, working in both the U.S. and Europe, before he quietly joined Fenty recently.

Renard takes over the duties previously held by Véronique Gabel, an LVMH ready-to-wear executive. Renard will report to Jean Baptiste Voisin, LVMH's chief strategy officer.

Rihanna had quickly made a name and major profit herself in the cosmetics world in partnership with LVMH thanks to her extremely popular Fenty Beauty line. In May of 2019, it was announced that LVMH would be backing Rihanna for her ready-to-wear, accessories, and shoe collection, making it the first brand LVMH had launched a fashion brand since it backed Christian Lacroix couture in 1987.

Renard is a true industry veteran. After graduating from Stanford with a degree in strategic marketing management, and acquiring additional degrees from NEOMA Business School and Middlesex University, Renard began climbing the ranks of corporate retail. He was most recently vice president and general manager of Nike by You, where he led Nike's direct-to-consumer business. He's also been vice president of Converse, where he oversaw some of the brand's most notable collaborations, including ones with JW Anderson, Tyler the Creator, and Miley Cyrus.

photo: via fenty.com