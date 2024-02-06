Filippa K names Anna Teurnell as new creative lead

Swedish fashion brand Filippa K has appointed Anna Teurnell as its new creative lead.

The appointment follows the departure of former creative director Liisa Kessler on February 1, who joined the brand in January 2022.

Teurnell is the founder and creative director of emerging luxury brand Teurn Studios and has “extensive creative and design expertise,” said Filippa K in a statement, and will oversee all creative aspects of the brand moving forward.

Marie Forssenius, acting chief executive of Filippa K, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Anna Teurnell as the new creative lead at Filippa K. Her unparalleled design and merchandising expertise, complemented by her innate flair for timeless style, effortlessly align with our core values.

“We have full confidence that this appointment will help advance our strategic journey and drive growth for Filippa K.”

Commenting on her new role, Teurnell added: “I am thrilled about this opportunity and excited to contribute to the journey of a brand that has been close to my heart for decades. I see amazing potential in Filippa K, both globally and locally.

“Working closely with the teams, my priority will be to define and develop the brand’s next generation of iconic products.”