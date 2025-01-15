Filson names Tim Bantle as president

Seattle-based outdoor clothing and accessories brand Filson, part of Bedrock Manufacturing Co. (BMC), has named Tim Bantle as its new president to lead the next phase of growth and global expansion for the 128-year-old heritage brand.

Bantle, who was most recently chief executive officer of Seattle-based retailer Eddie Bauer, has more than 20 years of experience in leading and growing renowned brands within the outdoor apparel and equipment industries and global experience spanning the US, Europe, Canada, and Asia.

In his new role, Bantle has been tasked with introducing Filson to “untapped domestic and international markets” while staying true to its deep heritage and dedication to high-quality craftsmanship.

Steve Katzman, chief executive officer of BMC, said in a statement: "Tim has an exceptional track record of developing strategic plans that drive long-term, sustainable growth while preserving the unique heritage of each brand he has led.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Filson team and look forward to his leadership in guiding this iconic brand into new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Prior to his tenure at Eddie Bauer, Bantle also served as general manager of VF Canada, where he oversaw market-leading brands such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool. He also held senior executive positions at The North Face, where he served as global general manager for the lifestyle business unit; Black Diamond Equipment, where he served as managing director; and Patagonia, where he spearheaded the launch of several key product lines, including the Nano Puff, Down Sweater, and Black Hole franchises.

Commenting on his new role, Bantle added: "With its beautifully curated product portfolio and immersive retail experiences, Filson represents a strong foundation for growth.

"I'm excited to collaborate with the team to bring Filson's deep authenticity and distinctive products to a broader audience across the US and around the world."

Filson specialises in rugged outdoor apparel and has 16 retail locations around the world, 11 in the US, two in Canada, one in Japan, and two in Italy, as well as an e-commerce platform and wholesale business.

Bedrock Manufacturing Company (BMC) was established in 2005 and serves as a platform company encompassing both the Shinola and Filson brands.