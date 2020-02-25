Flipkart rejigs senior management team

Flipkart has realigned its senior management team for new business opportunities. As per the new team, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture, will head a new business initiative. Menon may head Flipkart's upcoming business to business (B2B) initiative. Manish Kumar, vice-president of business development who has built the grocery business, will look after the private label business.

Ajay Yadav, Flipkart's Head of large appliances and mobile businesses, will take charge of the electronics business unit which was under Menon. Flipkart's furniture business will now be called the books, general merchandise and home (BGMH) category, said Krishnamurthy.

The e-commerce player is in a restructuring mode from the beginning of this year to cut losses as competition gets tough. Flipkart is shutting down Jabong and the portal is now redirecting users to Myntra website. Walmart-owned FLipkart had acquired Jabong for $70 million in 2016, but saw a close to 13 per cent drop in app downloads for the brand in December 2019. Flipkart had acquired fashion e-commerce platform Myntra in May 2014. Soon after the Walmart acquisition in November 2018, Flipkart merged both Myntra and Jabong.