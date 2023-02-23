Former Chanel CEO joins La DoubleJ as chairwoman

Maureen Chiquet, the American-born CEO who ran Chanel for nearly a decade from 2007, has joined La DoubleJ, the Milanese fashion house, as chairwoman.

La DoubleJ, a brand best known for the visual feasts of its prints, was founded by JJ Martin and Andrea Ciccoli, with the collections centred on classic shapes brought to life by colour, print and Italian opulence. The brand avoids catwalk presentations, instead garnering a following via its unique marketing and appeal of its products. On the label’s website a section dedicated to Living the Italian Life shows how embedded the brand is in local craftsmanship and living La Dolce Vita.

Ms Chiquet, who is also based in Milan, will oversee the brand’s growth and expansion, which currently sells fashion, accessories and homeware. La DoubleJ does not publish its revenue and is not listed a company, but sales are thought to have surpassed the 10 million euro mark.

Initially a DTC company, fashion giants like Matches, Harrods, The Webster and Le Bon Marché soon came calling, despite margins being lower when compared to traditional wholesale brand contracts. Retail prices range from 290 euros for a long sleeve top to 1,200 euros for an ankle length dress in a jacquard print. The company avoids discounting where possible.

Ms Chiquet’s enthusiasm for the brand is clear: “What’s amazing is this brand has a cult following,” she told the Business of Fashion. “I think the potential is enormous. We are at the very, very beginning — not that many people know what DoubleJ is, but I can tell you, as soon as they see the homeware, the accessories, the dresses, the shirts, they want them.”