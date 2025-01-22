Former Chloé CEO Bellini moves to Valentino owner

Riccardo Bellini has reportedly assumed the role of managing director at Mayhoola for Investments LLC, the Qatar-based investment firm whose portfolio includes fashion houses such as Valentino and Balmain.

Bellini took up the position at the beginning of the year, reported trade publication WWD. The former Chloé CEO reports directly to Mayhoola CEO Rachid Mohamed Rachid, who is also chairman of Valentino and Balmain.

In addition to the fashion houses, menswear specialist Pal Zileri and Turkish retailer Beymen also belong to Mayhoola. In his new role, Bellini will support Rachid in managing the four companies.

Most recently, Bellini served as CEO for the Parisian fashion house Chloé until the end of 2023. Prior to that, he headed Maison Margiela for almost three years and spent more than ten years at denim label Diesel in various positions, most recently as chief marketing officer. He also worked for the US consumer goods company Procter & Gamble.