Former Dr Martens creative director Darren Mckoy joins Timberland

VF Corp-owned Timberland has tapped former Dr Martens creative director Darren Mckoy as global vice president of product design and creative direction.

Mckoy announced his new role on LinkedIn and said the move marks a “meaningful return to VF, and the beginning of a new chapter with an iconic brand I’ve long admired for its roots and cultural legacy”.

He exited British footwear brand Dr Martens in January after 10 years. He joined the company in January 2015 as global category manager for footwear before being promoted to global director of product and merchandising in 2017, and then was named global creative director in November 2021.

Before joining Dr Martens, Mckoy held several product manager and category manager roles at companies, such as VF Corp, Adidas, Asics and Onitsuka Tiger. He was also product manager EMEA at VF Corp-owned outdoor brand The North Face.

Mckoy added: “I’ve been fortunate to work with heritage brands, shaping stories, building products, and collaborating with teams committed to connecting brand, consumer, and culture with purpose. I’m excited to carry my experiences and learnings into Timberland and to contribute to what comes next.

“I’m looking forward to working with the incredible people at Timberland and across VF, building toward the future together.”