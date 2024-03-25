Former North Face creative head appointed at Nike

Sportswear giant Nike has appointed a new face to lead its design team in the form of Tim Hamilton, a former creative head at The North Face.

Hamilton announced the move in a LinkedIn post, where he stated: “After five plus years of leading global creative at The North Face, I am thrilled to announce my next chapter at Nike.

“It is an honour to join such an innovative and inspiring team. Looking forward to what’s to come.”

Prior to The North Face, where his specific title was vice president head of global creative, Hamilton had served on a number of creative design teams at various fashion houses.

These included Madewell, where he was founding design director; J.Crew, where he served as men’s design director and concept; Gap, in which he was design director active; and Ralph Lauren, where he served as designer Polo Sport.

Hamilton also founded a namesake brand in December 2006, which he ran for 12 years. During this time, Hamilton went on to win the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Swarovski Award for menswear designer of the year, and has further been honoured as a three-time CFDA nominee.