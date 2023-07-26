Frederick's of Hollywood names new creative director

American lingerie brand Frederick's of Hollywood has appointed fashion designer and celebrity stylist Candice Cuoco as its new creative director.

Cuoco will oversee the brand's creative direction and product design, focusing on modern lingerie to create collections that embrace Frederick’s of Hollywood’s storied past with fresh designs for the modern customer, while elevating its product offering.

Christina Martin Pieper, executive vice president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Candice Cuoco to the Frederick's of Hollywood family as our new creative director. Candice's exceptional influence and creative vision align perfectly with our brand's DNA. Her unique perspective will resonate with our customers and will continue to build on its iconic history.”

Cuoco’s fashion career spans over two decades, during which she has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, and was a finalist on season 14 of Bravo’s reality competition ‘Project Runway’ and returned for the show’s sixth season of ‘Project Runway All-Stars’ competition.

Commenting on her new role, Cuoco added: "I am honoured to be part of such an iconic brand that is steeped in the power of women. Frederick's of Hollywood has a rich history of celebrating sensuality and self-expression, and I am eager to build upon that foundation to create a bold and inclusive vision for the future."

Her first fully designed collection for Frederick's of Hollywood will debut in autumn 2023.