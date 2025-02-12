Freemans names new chief commercial officer

Freemans, the British digital department store, has appointed former N Brown executive Paul Horsfield to the newly created role of chief commercial officer.

Horsfield has more than 25 years of experience in home shopping retail and pure play businesses and was previously director of group transformation at N Brown Group. He was also the merchandising director at Boohoo and worked various merchandising roles at the Very Group.

In his new role as chief commercial officer at Freemans, Horsfield will lead all aspects of sales and marketing, including e-commerce, media, customer relations, data and creative.

On his LinkedIn, Horsfield said: “I'm really looking forward to supporting and driving the business in its ambitious growth plans and profitable market share gain.”