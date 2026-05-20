From heir to suspect: Jonathan andic faces uncertain future at Mango amid homicide probe

Madrid – Jonathan Andic, eldest son of Mango founder Isak Andic and currently the family’s sole representative on Mango’s board as non-executive vice president, faces an uncertain future after being arrested on Tuesday, May 19, in connection with his father’s death. A magistrate has formally named him as a homicide suspect, citing a “body of evidence” pointing to his “active and premeditated participation” in the incident. The case leaves him confronting either lasting public stigma, even if acquitted, or, if convicted, a prison sentence, loss of inheritance rights and complete separation from Mango.

Jonathan Andic was transferred in handcuffs from his home near Barcelona to Court of Instruction Number 5 in Martorell, where he appeared before magistrate Raquel Nieto. Until recently, expectations were that he would merely be summoned to testify regarding the December 14, 2024 death of his father, not arrested by the Mossos d'Esquadra and brought before court as a suspect.

Escorted by five police officers, Andic arrived at the courthouse around 12:30 pm and answered only questions from his lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, according to Spanish media reports. Prosecutor Teresa Yoldi subsequently requested pre-trial detention with the possibility of bail. The judge approved the request, setting bail at one million euros. His legal team raised the amount within hours, allowing his release under strict conditions, including surrendering his passport, remaining in Spain and reporting weekly to the court.

Contradictions and forensic findings

In her ruling, the judge outlined five main areas of evidence gathered during the regional police investigation into Isak Andic’s death.

The first concerns inconsistencies in Jonathan Andic’s statements. Initially, he told investigators the two were walking together when his father stopped to take a photograph before allegedly falling. In a later statement, he claimed he had been walking ahead and did not witness the fall. Investigators also noted he omitted mention of a mobile phone later found in Isak Andic’s pocket.

A second key element involves Jonathan Andic’s visits to the location prior to the incident. While he claimed to have visited the area roughly two weeks before the alleged accident, police vehicle tracking reportedly placed him there on December 7, 8 and 10, just days before the death. Investigators cited these repeated visits as possible evidence of planning and premeditation.

The ruling also references technical reports and the autopsy, which questioned whether the fatal fall was accidental. Investigators suspect the scene may have been manipulated by scuffing the soles of the victim’s shoes and creating slip marks on the ground. According to the reports, these marks appeared deliberate and inconsistent with an accidental fall. The autopsy further stated that the injuries did not match a typical slip or forward fall, noting the absence of injuries to the victim’s palms.

A fourth area of suspicion centres on Jonathan Andic’s mobile phone. Investigators questioned the disposal of the device he was carrying at the time of the incident after he replaced an iPhone 14 with a 16 Pro model and later claimed the original phone had been stolen during a trip to Ecuador. The timing reportedly coincided with renewed media attention on the reopened investigation in March 2025.

Family tensions and inheritance concerns

The judge’s ruling also points to longstanding tensions between father and son. According to the court, the strained relationship dates back to Jonathan Andic’s unsuccessful tenure leading Mango before he was replaced by Toni Ruiz, who later became chief executive officer and chairman.

The ruling states that WhatsApp messages contradicted Jonathan Andic’s claims of a positive relationship with his father, describing him as having an “obsession with money” and repeatedly requesting advances on his inheritance. The court also noted that Isak Andic had considered creating a charitable foundation and restructuring his estate, decisions Jonathan allegedly learned about in mid-2024. Investigators believe this may have motivated a subsequent attempt at reconciliation aimed at preserving his inheritance.

The Andic family has publicly maintained Jonathan Andic’s innocence. Following the ruling, family representatives reiterated their “absolute conviction” that he was not responsible for the Mango founder’s death. His lawyer, Cristóbal Martell, criticised the homicide allegations as “inconsistent” and argued the proceedings were unfairly stigmatising his client before trial.

Possible legal and corporate consequences

Even if acquitted, Jonathan Andic could face long-term reputational damage. A conviction, however, could carry far more severe consequences.

Under Spain’s Penal Code, homicide carries a prison sentence of 10 to 15 years. Prosecutors could also pursue more serious charges if the case is classified as murder involving a vulnerable victim, given Isak Andic was 71 at the time of his death.

A conviction could also affect Jonathan Andic’s inheritance rights. Spanish civil law states that individuals convicted of acts against the life of the deceased can be declared unworthy of inheriting. In such circumstances, inheritance rights may pass to their descendants instead.

The developments may also have implications for Mango’s governance. While the company has not publicly commented, Jonathan Andic’s future on the board could depend on decisions taken by the Andic family, which controls 95 percent of the retailer’s capital.

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