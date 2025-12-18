Future and Louis Vuitton: luxury's recognition of contemporary rap

Rapper Future has been named a “Friend of the House” for luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. He was born in 1983 in Atlanta, Georgia, US.

At the 2025 Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, Future was dressed in Louis Vuitton. He also attended the house’s spring/summer 2026 menswear show at the invitation of his friend and creative collaborator, Pharrell Williams.

Becoming a “Friend of the House” for Louis Vuitton means the brand publicly associates his personality with its world, values and creative leadership. This is based on cultural proximity, without any commitment to exclusivity, official representation or commercial obligation.

“This collaboration underscores Louis Vuitton's unwavering commitment to recognising and celebrating talent from all cultural backgrounds, thereby strengthening the dynamic community of LVers championed by Pharrell Williams, men's artistic director,” the press release stated.

An LVer, a term coined by Louis Vuitton, signifies that the brand considers someone part of its cultural universe. This individual is not just a customer, employee or ambassador, but a symbolic peer.

Future: contemporary rap reinterpreted by Louis Vuitton in a broader cultural context

In this context, it is interesting to examine the values Future conveys in his songs, particularly in “We Don’t Trust You”, which was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award.

Future addresses violence and his ‘brothers’ who are not accepted by society, with lyrics such as, “We don't trust you, brothers, we don't trust you”. He also explores the theme of false friends, singing, “Falseness is written all over you, smiling faces show no trace of the evil that lurks within”. Additionally, he discusses money as a means of escaping poverty.

Emotionally, he embodies an undeconstructed masculinity, and the use of illicit substances appears as a way to numb the mental fatigue and loneliness associated with success. In this way, he depicts contemporary society and the pressure it exerts on individuals.

“Louis Vuitton looks forward to embarking on an inspiring and innovative journey with Future, celebrating this dynamic partnership and the exciting possibilities it holds,” the statement concluded.