Gabriela Hearst names Michele Cohen as president

New York-based designer Gabriela Hearst has promoted her longtime head of sales, Michele Cohen, to president, effective immediately.

In a statement, the designer said the newly created role was to reflect the brand's "continued commercial momentum and to support its next phase of global growth”.

As president, Cohen will lead the brand’s global commercial strategy, overseeing wholesale, retail, and e-commerce, and has been tasked with expanding the business across markets, channels, and categories “while preserving the craftsmanship, responsibility, and long-term vision that define Gabriela Hearst”.

Hearst said: "From all the announcements in my career, this is the one I am the most proud of. Michele understands our values and culture of true quality, integrity, authenticity because she helped build it.

“It is extremely rewarding having worked alongside her for the past decade to see her grow into her leadership. I can’t be more excited for the future of our house."

Cohen joined Gabriela Hearst in 2015 as global head of sales, and the designer brand credits her as playing an “instrumental role” in the brand’s growth and evolution over the past decade.

Before joining Gabriela Hearst, Cohen served as director of sales at various luxury labels, including Altuzarra, Yigal Azrouël, and Alberta Ferretti.

Commenting on her promotion, Cohen added: “After ten years growing alongside Gabriela Hearst, stepping into this role feels both deeply personal and energising. Gabriela has built a brand defined by purpose, craftsmanship, and integrity, and it has been a privilege to help shape that journey from the inside.

“As we look ahead, I’m excited to continue building on that foundation and guiding the brand’s growth with intention, ensuring we stay true to our values while strengthening the business for the long term.”