Galeries Lafayette names creative director of Champs-Elysées flagship

French department store group Galeries Lafayette has named Clara Cornet as creative and merchandising director of its future Champs-Elysées flagship store, which will open in Paris in 2019.

Cornet, a former senior buyer at Opening Ceremony and buying director at The Webster, will be responsible for the “unique and exclusive selection of brands and products,” as well as the visual identity and content for the flagship store.

The flagship store, located at 52 avenue des Champs-Elysées, Paris, spans 96,875 feet and is being billed as a “new generation” retail concept store that will reinvent "the physical store’s code to surprise and inspire its clients at every visit”.

A graduate of HEC business school and of the French Fashion Institute postgraduate programme. Cornet started her career as a buyer in the women’s fashion department of Galeries Lafayette, before she headed to the US to work for Opening Ceremony and The Webster.

Cornet will report directly to store director Nadia Dhouib.