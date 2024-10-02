Genesco names new chief financial officer

Footwear company Genesco Inc. has appointed Cassandra “Sandra” Harris as senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer, effective October 7.

Harris joins Genesco with experience in retail, finance, supply chain and information technology leadership and served as chief financial officer for direct-to-consumer, global supply chain and shared services at VF Corporation. Most recently, she served as chief financial officer for Artisan Design Group, the provider of design and installation services for interior finishes.

At Genesco, Harris will succeed Thomas A. George, whose planned retirement will take effect on December 12, to ensure an orderly transition. She will report to Genesco board chair, president and chief executive officer Mimi Vaughn.

Commenting on the appointment, Vaughn said in a statement: “Sandra is a proven executive leader with a consistent record of driving strategic growth and value across complex organisations. She brings invaluable expertise from numerous multi-channels, multi-brand consumer businesses.

“We look forward to benefitting from Sandra’s leadership as we continue to drive sustainable growth, profitability, and long-term shareholder value. In addition, we are incredibly grateful to Tom for his financial leadership at Genesco. A 40-year finance professional with more than 30 years as a public company CFO, Tom has made significant contributions to Genesco, and we wish him the very best in retirement.”

Nashville-based footwear retailer Genesco owns British footwear brand Schuh, as well as Its Journeys and Little Burgundy.