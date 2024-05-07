Ginevra Boralevi joins MycoWorks leadership team

San Francisco-based biomaterials company MycoWorks, known for its patented Fine Mycelium technology, has appointed Ginevra Boralevi as director of communications.

Boralevi, who will be based in Paris, joins the MycoWorks' leadership team from French cashmere brand Eric Bompard, having led marketing and communications prior for major luxury groups in different sectors, including Dom Pérignon (LVMH) and Panerai (Richemont Group).

In her new role, Boralevi will be responsible for driving the positioning of MycoWorks' flagship biomaterial Reishi, a fully grown, customisable, and low-carbon biomaterial with the strength, hand-feel, and durability of the world’s finest natural leathers, by building partnerships across the art and design communities.

Boralevi said in a statement: "I see an immense opportunity to grow the future of luxury with Reishi. Having worked in this industry for twenty years, it's not often that one is able to have a hand in creating a new experience in art and design like the one we are building at MycoWorks.

"I am excited to bring my experience in the luxury sector to raise the awareness of a new material of excellence: natural, precious, unique —and good for the planet."