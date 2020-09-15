Global-e names vice president of business development

Former Boden executive Mark Batty has been named as the new vice president of business development for cross-border e-commerce specialist Global-e.

Batty, the former Boden country director for Germany and the rest of the world, will lead Global-e’s company-wide business development efforts, with immediate effect. Prior to working at Boden, Batty served as country manager for Russia and rest of the world markets for Asos.

He joins at a pivotal time for the company, as the business is currently focusing on further global expansion after a successful first half of 2020 in which it achieved over 1 billion dollars in international online sales.

In his new role, Batty will lead the expansion of the business into additional European markets and the implementation of new features and capabilities to enhance the services the company provides and to support its 360° solution strategy.

Global-e’s technology provides brands and retailers with an end-to-end localised cross-border e-commerce solution, and the company reported 100 percent growth in annual sales year-on-year as well as a 200 percent year-on-year increase in new merchants joining the platform.

The ongoing global pandemic has also seen a rising demand for e-commerce and cross border shopping, added the company, with retailers looking to offer localised checkouts, versatile payment methods and multiple shipping options.

Amir Schlachet, co-founder and chief executive at Global-e, said in a statement: “We are very proud of Global-e's enormous growth over the past years, establishing ourselves as a trusted and effective partner for leading brands and retailers looking to expand their cross-border sales. Especially during these challenging times for the retail industry, we are motivated by our advanced ability to help merchants drive global sales and revenues, which has become a necessity in order to navigate these stormy waters in the midst of a global pandemic.

“As I look towards the next phases of growth for Global-e, I’m delighted to have Mark Batty join the Global-e team. Mark is a talented leader with very impressive expert knowledge of international e-commerce. He will have a significant role in building on our international growth and will no doubt be a key driving force in strengthening our position globally and achieving our ambitious business goals.”

Commenting on his new role, Batty, added: “It has never been a more exciting time to work in international e-commerce. The recent pandemic has laid bare the significant reliance that both brands and consumers have on online retail, and this is happening across markets worldwide.

“As we become more accustomed to shopping online, it is therefore important that retailers are clued in on how to maximise their opportunities across borders. Global-e is at the forefront of this change and I am looking forward to being a part of its ever-growing team and driving the business forward.”

Global-e works with more than 350 clients, including Marks and Spencer, Harvey Nichols, and Reformation, across Europe, North America and Asia and has over 260 employees based in seven offices worldwide.

