Gobi Cashmere appoints chief executive

Gobi Cashmere, the family-owned Mongolian premium cashmere brand, has promoted managing director and chief growth and strategy officer Amarsaikhan Baatarsaikhan to chief executive officer across all markets.

Baatarsaikhan joined Gobi Cashmere in 2019 to spearhead the global brand expansion of Gobi Cashmere, which offers cashmere garments across womenswear, menswear, children’s clothing, and home.

In his new role as chief executive, Baatarsaikhan will helm Gobi Cashmere's production fulfilment, logistics, HR and finance, along with “the continuation of the brand story-telling and uphill trajectory”.

In the short term, the cashmere brand has set goals to improve revenue by boosting profit margins within Gobi’s international markets. Gobi has a presence in the UK, US and Germany. Long term it is looking to build its brand presence further and distribute Mongolian cashmere worldwide.

Baatarsaikhan said in a statement: “Cashmere is Mongolia’s gift to the world. Product, HR, people and culture are amongst the most important factors for any company; hence employee satisfaction is a highly prioritised area.

“I’m looking forward to taking the next step in this venture and to reveal what we have planned next.”