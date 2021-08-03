GQ Italia editor-in-chief exits

Business of Fashion has reported that GQ Italia’s Giovanni Audiffredi is leaving his post as part of parent company Condé Nast’s ongoing consolidation. He follows in the footsteps of Vogue Italia’s Emanuele Farneti, who recently stepped down from his role.

GQ Italia will now be led by U.S. GQ editor Will Welch. Audiffredi will officially exit GQ at the end of August. He originally stepped into his role in 2019. A Condé Nast veteran, Audiffredi has worked at the publisher since 2009, and was formerly the editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair Italia.

Audiffredi joins a slate of international Condé Nast editors who have recently departed the storied publishing house. Many international editor-in-chiefs of Vogue have recently stepped down from their roles including the editors of Vogue Germany, Spain, Japan, India, and France.