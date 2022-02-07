GQ Middle East appoints new editor-in-chief

GQ Middle East has named Ahmad Swaid editor-in-chief of GQ Middle East. Swaid was previously head of content at Dazed Media and will become the publication’s second editor-in-chief official March 7.

GQ Middle East is the media brand’s 21st global edition, launching in 2018. Their first editor-in-chief was Adam Baidawi, who was promoted to deputy global editorial director for GQ.

“GQ Middle East is an edition close to my heart, and Ahmad is the modern, multi-platform and worldly storyteller it deserves to have leading it. I’m also immensely proud to be hiring someone so deeply engaged with the region and its creative communities,” Baidawi said of Swaid’s appointment in a statement.