Grey/Ven names Ilana Kugel as its creative director

Luxury fashion house Grey/Ven has named Brazilian designer Ilana Kugel as its new creative director for its women's collections.

Kugel, known for her work with Koral swimwear, was the first athleisure designer inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for playing “an instrumental role in advancing aesthetics, design, and fabric technology”.

The Brazilian designer has previously collaborated with Grey/Ven on the brand’s resort collection, which premiered at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) last September, and its pre-fall collections.

Scott Weissman, chief executive of Grey/Ven, said in a statement: "Ilana Kugel's appointment marks a significant milestone for Grey/Ven. As creative director for our women's collection, her expertise in contemporary fashion will bring a fresh perspective to our designs.

“I am also thrilled to have her lead the creative direction of our expanding range of luxury handbags and accessories, further shaping the future of Grey/Ven."

Her appointment coincides with the brand’s recent NYFW catwalk showcase, and Kugel’s first full luxury collection entitled ‘The Journey,’ where the brand presented a range of “quiet luxury” sweaters, dresses, and lightweight layering pieces inspired by the serene beauty of a desert sunset.

The brand also unveiling its first luxury leather goods collection with a handbag line designed to complement the ready-to-wear collection and showcase the brand’s craftsmanship and timeless design.

Kugel added: "I am excited to introduce 'The Journey' with Grey/Ven. This collection reflects a minimalist aesthetic designed to endure and will resonate for years to come. I am honoured to collaborate with a brand so dedicated to the future of design."