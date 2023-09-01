Gucci appoints Alessio Vannetti as chief brand officer

Ahead of Gucci’s catwalk debut under new Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, the company announced the appointment of Alessio Vannetti, who returns to the brand as its Chief Brand Officer and Executive Vice President.

Mr. Vannetti previously held the role of Communications Director at Gucci from 2015 to 2019, after which he took a post at Valentino as Chief Brand Officer. Mr. Vannetti will replace Susan Chokachi, a Gucci veteran who spent 25 years at the Florentine fashion house.

Kering-owned Gucci said in a statement the role encompasses "the company’s strategic brand and image direction, marketing, communications, metaverse, and client engagement efforts." Mr. Vannetti will report to Jean-François Palus, Gucci’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, and assume the role on September 4th.

Mr. Vannetti’s appointment comes as Kering acquired a significant share in Valentino from Mayhoola, solidifying its commitment to retaining talent within its group.

Mr. Palus stated, "Vannetti’s extensive experience across prominent fashion brands, combined with his deep understanding of Gucci’s legacy, makes him the right choice to steer our brand forward."