Gucci appoints new head of Europe

Italian fashion house Gucci has reportedly reshuffled some top positions, including a new head for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Maria Cristina Lomanto is taking on the role of president EMEA, according to trade magazine FashionNetwork. She will assume responsibility for the region on June 1. In addition, Marcello Costa has been working for the Florentine brand since February, heading up merchandising.

As chief merchandising officer, Costa is taking over Lomanto's previous area of responsibility. Lomanto has been active as brand general manager for Gucci since 2022. This position has now been eliminated.

In her new role, Lomanto reports directly to chief commercial officer Cayetano Fabry. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the fashion industry and has worked for luxury brands such as Jil Sander, Yves Saint Laurent and Miu Miu.

Costa has also worked for Miu Miu in the past, as well as brands such as Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta, and fashion retailer Blondie Shop.

New CEO Americas

There has also been a new appointment in North and South America. Since April, Christophe Marque has been president and CEO Americas for the region, he stated on the careers network LinkedIn. He joins from DFS Group, a Hong Kong-based travel retailer for luxury products, where he was most recently president merchandising. Other positions in his career include the French luxury brand Hermès and the cosmetics group L’Oréal.

FashionUnited has contacted Gucci for further information.