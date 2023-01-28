Gucci appoints Sabato De Sarno as creative director

Gucci has found a successor for Alessandro Michele: Sabato De Sarno takes on the creative direction of the Italian fashion house.

De Sarno will report directly to Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, Gucci and parent company Kering announced on Saturday. As creative director, he will be responsible for “defining and executing the creative vision of the house” overseeing the women's and men's collections, leather goods, accessories and lifestyle.

"I am delighted to have Sabto join Gucci as the new creative director, one of the most influential positions in the luxury industry," said Bizzarri. "Having already worked with a number of the most prestigious Italian luxury fashion houses, he brings with him extensive and relevant experience."

New Gucci designer coming from Valentino

The Italian has previously worked for various Italian fashion houses. He started his career at Prada in 2005, then moved to Dolce & Gabbana before joining Valentino in 2009. There he was active in various positions until he was appointed to the position of fashion director and managed the men's and women's collections.

"I am deeply honored to take on the role of creative director at Gucci," said De Sarno. “I am proud to join a house with such an exceptional history and legacy that over the years has been able to absorb and nurture the values I believe in. I am touched and look forward to bringing my creative vision to the brand."

The new Gucci design chief will take up his new position once he has "fulfilled his commitments in his current role," according to the statement. De Sarno will present his first catwalk collection during Milan Fashion Week in September.

"With Sabato De Sarno at the creative helm, we are confident that the house will continue to influence fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections, bringing a unique and contemporary perspective on modern luxury," said Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.