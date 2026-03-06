Guilty of creativity: Mossi Traoré puts the fashion system on trial

On Thursday, March 6, 2026, Paris Fashion Week took a surreal turn as spectators watched in disbelief at the "trial" of designer Mossi Traoré.

Held at the Paris Court of Appeal, the hearing opened with a laundry list of charges. The prosecution alleged a series of "crimes" committed in the pursuit of fashion: shoplifting Levi’s from Le Printemps, identity fraud to bypass Anna Wintour’s gatekeepers, an unauthorized photoshoot at the Taj Mahal, and even siphoning electricity from a luxury maison to power his own show.

The testimony

Victims took the stand to recount their grievances with theatrical gravity. “Le Printemps is not a flea market for the empty-pocketed,” sniffed a representative from the department store.

Even Anna Wintour made an "appearance," her signature bob and sunglasses unmoved as she testified that impersonating her press officer was unacceptable—regardless of whether the designer could afford a PR firm.

The defense offered no denials. Instead, they argued that a total lack of capital and connections had forced Mossi to "cut corners" to keep his creative dream alive. Despite the plea, the jury—including a fictional representative from the FHCM—found him guilty of being a "disruptive element" in fashion's rigid ecosystem.

The sentence

The presiding judge delivered a poetic verdict: Mossi was sentenced to a lifetime of creativity and mandated to help youth from the suburbs realize their own fashion ambitions. As the designer was led away in handcuffs, it became clear: this was not a legal proceeding, but a daring unveiling of his Autumn/Winter 2026/2027 collection.

Fashion on trial

Behind the performance lay a biting critique of the industry’s systemic flaws. Traoré used the "trial" to indict fashion for its social inequalities, its insularity, and its failure to include those from marginalized backgrounds.

This narrative is one Traoré has long championed. During a previous discussion at La Caserne, he shared his frustrations with a mayoral candidate:

“Today, being a young designer is an uphill battle. Most fashion schools are not financially accessible, and young people struggle to find apprenticeships. Basically, entry is determined by the size of your wallet.”

Mossi’s mission is to bridge that gap. Through his school in Villiers-sur-Marne and with support from the House of Chanel, he helps the unemployed and those on social benefits re-enter the workforce. When asked if his mission justifies "bending the rules," his answer is a firm yes.

The collection

The garments themselves served as a tribute to Madame Grès, showcasing the technical mastery and "inner world" Traoré has cultivated despite the odds. It was a magnificent demonstration that determination can forge a unique creative signature.

For such raw authenticity and a refusal to play by a rigged set of rules, Mossi Traoré deserves more than a pardon—he deserves a standing ovation.