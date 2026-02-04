Gymshark appoints Carly Natalizia as chief commercial officer

British gym and fitness apparel brand Gymshark has promoted chief digital officer Carly Natalizia to chief commercial officer to oversee the company’s omnichannel journey and digital optimisation.

Natalizia, who has been with Gymshark for four years, will be responsible for Gymshark’s ongoing journey to becoming a fully omnichannel business, including introducing new products and scaling new business channels, as well as continuing to lead the ongoing optimisation of Gymshark’s digital journey “to better serve its community”.

In her new role, Natalizia will continue to report directly to Gymshark founder and chief executive Ben Francis.

Commenting on the promotion, Francis said in a statement: “During Carly’s four-year tenure at Gymshark, first as vice president of marketing and, more recently, as chief digital officer, she has made an exceptional contribution for which I am extremely grateful. She brings a unique and highly valuable perspective, combining unrivalled digital expertise with a deep understanding of our customers.

“As we continue our journey toward becoming the most iconic British brand of all time, I can think of no one better suited to lead and advance our commercial function.”

Carly Natalizia, chief commercial officer of Gymshark Credits: Gymshark

Natalizia added: “In the four years I’ve been at Gymshark, the company has experienced a huge amount of growth and transformation, and has provided the perfect environment for me to do the same. Since joining the cohort of chiefs two years ago and now stepping into the role of chief commercial officer, I am so proud to be able to evolve in sync with the brand.

“The opportunity to oversee our commercial activities, as we continue on our journey to become a wholly omnichannel brand, while not losing that critical digital experience, is something I’m wildly passionate about. I can’t wait to play my part in ensuring Gymshark becomes a 100-year brand.”

Gymshark has been on a growth trajectory in recent years, growing into a community of more than 20 million people across over 200 countries, from its starting point in Birmingham, UK, in 2012. As well as expanding its global digital footprint, Gymshark has also been opening physical stores to drive growth, including flagship stores in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Manchester, and most recently in New York City.