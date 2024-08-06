Gymshark appoints first creative director for Adapt Seamless

British sportswear brand Gymshark has appointed influencer Whitney Simmons, known for her workout videos and openness about mental health struggles, as its first-ever creative director of Adapt Seamless, one of its most successful women’s lines.

Simmons, who has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.9 million Instagram followers, has previously partnered with the British brand on five iterations of her own collections.

In her new role, Simmons will work closely with Gymshark’s product team to shape the future creative direction and designs of Adapt Seamless collections, as well as collaborate with the brand on social and marketing activities.

On being appointed creative director of adapt, Simmons said on Gymshark’s website: “As a woman who knows and respects how powerful this range is, I'm here to bring all that to the world and then some more. We've got some serious power moves cooking for you. All to help women feel like their strongest, best selves, in and out of the gym.”

What can consumers expect? Simmons promises to keep Adapt “true to its roots,” while adding new patterns, silhouettes, and colourways.