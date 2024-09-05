Gymshark appoints Sian Keane as chief people officer

Fitness and apparel brand Gymshark has named Farfetch executive Sian Keane as its new chief people officer.

Keane will join Gymshark on September 9, following 11 years at Farfetch, the last six of which she held the position of chief people officer. During her time there, she supported the company’s growth from 100 people to over 7,000 globally, including the integration of ten acquisitions during her tenure there.

In her new role, Keane will be responsible for the people strategy, helping to transform Gymshark into an international omnichannel company with a focus on attracting, developing and retaining world-class talent to support its “next critical stage of growth”.

Keane will report to founder and chief executive officer Ben Francis.

Commenting on the appointment, Francis, said in a statement: “It’s no secret that I want Gymshark to become a brand that outlives us all. To achieve this, we need the very best people driving us forward and sharing this ambition - they are comfortably our most important asset.

“It was evident from the first minute of meeting Sian that she shared this belief. When you couple that with her track record, approach and values, she is the perfect person to lead this charge and play a huge role in taking Gymshark to the next level. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to bring.”

Keane added: “As Gymshark continues its journey from being solely an e-com business to being fully omnichannel, it’s absolutely critical we attract, develop and retain world-class talent.

“Meeting Ben, and the ambitious team at Gymshark, I felt both the humility at the core of the company, as well as the powerful culture and values that are so pivotal to its success today. So, when you combine this with the incredible ambition to become the most iconic British brand, it’s an opportunity I just cannot wait to get stuck into.”

Keane is the latest in a series of senior appointments at Gymshark, following Mat Dunn joining from Asos as chief financial officer, Carly Natalizia (formerly O’Brien) joining from The Very Group as chief digital officer and Hannah Mercer joining from Adidas as general manager of wholesale and retail.