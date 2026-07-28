Gymshark promotes Matt Rogers to chief supply chain officer

British fitness apparel brand Gymshark has promoted Matt Rogers to chief supply chain officer, a step up from the interim general manager role for sourcing and supply chain that he had been leading. He will be responsible for overseeing the company's entire supply chain, from sourcing across multiple geographies, through manufacturing of the product to freight, logistics and customer delivery. According to the brand, Rogers will sit on the executive committee at Gymshark and will report directly to founder and CEO Ben Francis.

Announcing the appointment on LinkedIn, Francis said Rogers had "made a huge impact" since arriving at the Solihull-based brand in 2023 as supply chain director. Francis added that he had "helped strengthen and evolve our supply chain and more recently, has done an outstanding job leading the function as Interim General Manager for Sourcing and Supply Chain".

Francis framed the promotion around what comes next for the business. "Matt has consistently demonstrated the leadership, judgement and ambition needed to build a supply chain that's ready for the next chapter of Gymshark," he wrote. "This is a thoroughly well deserved appointment and I'm excited to see the impact Matt will continue to have as we build the future of Gymshark together."

"We need to continue to refine and improve it"

Rogers arrived at Gymshark after a decade at online retailer Asos, where his roles included group supply chain director, and earlier positions at House of Fraser and logistics group DHL, according to his professional profile.

“In the three years I’ve spent at Gymshark, I’ve not only seen a huge transformation in our supply chain, but am amazed, on a daily basis, at the ambition of the brand. We’ve laid the supply chain foundations to become a fully omnichannel brand that is in it for the long haul, but if we are going to succeed, we need to continue to refine and improve it. I’ve seen first-hand the potential of this brand and now I can’t wait to lead it from a supply chain perspective," Rogers said in a statement.

Gymshark created a chief supply chain officer post in January 2023, hiring Laurent Madelaine from French label Lacoste as its first holder of the title, with responsibility for sourcing, supply chain and logistics as well as quality control and the brand's sustainability strategy, reporting directly to Francis, as FashionUnited reported at the time.

The promotion is the second change to Gymshark's senior team in a month. Shaun Perkinson joined as chief technology officer in July from Saudi Arabian operator Al Waha Travel Retail, having previously spent five years in the same role at Boden, succeeding John Douglas, who is retiring after five years with the business.