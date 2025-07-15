H&M Group’s head of AI strategy leaves after seven years

Linda Leopold, head of AI strategy at H&M Group since November 2023, has announced her departure. Via LinkedIn, she shared that she will conclude her seven-year career with the fashion group this summer to embark on a new path as an independent strategic advisor, writer, and speaker on AI.

Leopold joined H&M in September 2018 as head of AI policy and progressed to her current role. During her time with the group, she built the Responsible AI programme from the ground up and led key initiatives in digital ethics and generative AI. “These have been extraordinary years, during which I not only helped shape H&M’s AI efforts, but also witnessed the rapid evolution and adoption of AI. With AI at a pivotal moment, I want to use my knowledge to guide organisations through responsible AI transformation,” said Leopold.

In 2022, Forbes magazine named her one of ‘The nine inspiring female leaders in AI shaping the 21st century’. Prior to her work at H&M, Leopold was an innovation strategist at the intersection of fashion and technology and editor-in-chief of the fashion and culture magazine Bon. She has also written two non-fiction books and was a columnist for Di, Scandinavia’s largest financial newspaper.