H&M hires Inditex executive to strengthen its technology leadership

Swedish group H&M has appointed Diego Teijeiro Ruiz as its new chief information officer after an almost two-decade career at Inditex. The Spanish executive takes up the position today from Stockholm, as he announced on LinkedIn.

During his time at Inditex, Teijeiro Ruiz was in charge of areas related to product, supply chain, sustainability and global reporting. Since 2018, he also led the global data and analytics department, a strategic position within the Galician group's digitalisation process. His profile combines knowledge in cybersecurity, technology architecture and data exploitation. These skills are increasingly crucial for improving operational efficiency and consumer responsiveness.

Before joining Inditex in 2007, the executive developed his professional career at Mapfre, as a consultant at Deloitte and in academia at the University of Vigo.