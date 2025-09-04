H&M names new managing director of UK and Ireland operations

Global Swedish fashion retailer H&M has appointed Karen O’Rourke as its new managing director for H&M UK & Ireland, succeeding Henrik Nordvall.

O’Rourke, who has more than 25 years of experience at H&M, will oversee approximately 7,000 colleagues, more than 200 physical stores in the UK and Ireland region, as well as the digital platforms in one of the brand’s “most significant markets globally”.

Her career at H&M began on the shop floor, and she has since held 14 roles across store operations, area management, and sales markets, as well as global HQ. Most recently, O’Rourke served as sales market manager for the Nordics, where the retailer states she successfully led cross-functional teams to enhance customer experience and drive growth across multiple regions.

In a statement, H&M said that O’Rourke was chosen for the role for her “deep understanding of retail operations and proven ability to lead transformation,” which it adds will be “instrumental in shaping the future of H&M in the region, developing the brand, and its growing customer base”.

Commenting on her new role, O’Rourke said: “I’m excited to lead H&M UK & Ireland as we focus on growth, innovation, and deepening our customer connection. Our upcoming event at London Fashion Week reflects our commitment to creativity, craftsmanship, and a more elevated design direction, and I look forward to building on our strong foundation and driving continued success in this key market.”

H&M will be returning to London Fashion Week with a co-ed catwalk show on September 18.