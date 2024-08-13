Haglöfs appoints Martin Daniels as new CEO

Swedish outdoor brand Haglöfs has appointed Martin Daniels as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective August 2024. The company announced this in a press release to FashionUnited.

Daniels brings significant experience in product development, brand strategy and trade concepts. Over the past decade he has been a key player at Synsam, the leading optical retailer in Scandinavia, where he served as deputy CEO. Prior to that he was a senior consultant at Boston Consulting Group in both Stockholm and New York, advising companies on strategy and business development.

Founded in 1914, Haglöfs is known for its high-quality outdoor equipment and its dedication to promoting healthy outdoor living. The brand operates in 28 countries.

Tom Pitts, interim Co-CEO of Haglöfs, says of the new appointment: "We are very pleased to have Martin join us. His experience in innovation and business transformation will help us to build on our strengths and lead Haglöfs to even greater success in the outdoor industry."

Daniels succeeds Fredrik Ohlsson, who led Haglöfs for five years. During the transition period, Daniel Tseung and Tom Pitts were appointed co-CEOs.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.