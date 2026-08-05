Halfpenny London names new head of wholesale

British luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London has appointed Charlotte Lepre-Slater as head of wholesale to accelerate its US market growth strategy.

In a statement, Halfpenny London said the appointment forms part of its ongoing strategy to “become an indispensable name in the US luxury bridal landscape,” and to build “deep, lasting partnerships with the world’s finest independent bridal boutiques”.

Lepre-Slater has expertise spanning ready-to-wear, eveningwear, and the luxury bridal sector, and joins the London-based bridal brand from Temperley London, where she served as head of wholesale and head of sales, helping to drive the brand’s global footprint. Prior to this, she spent eight years at Jenny Packham, scaling its international bridal business across independent stockists and moving the brand into emerging territories.

Kate Halfpenny, founder and designer of Halfpenny London, said: "Charlotte’s profound understanding of the global luxury bridal landscape and her incredible track record with iconic British brands make her the perfect leader for our next chapter.

“The US market holds immense opportunity for us, and with Charlotte leading the charge, we are incredibly excited to bring our unique British heritage and contemporary designs to even more brides across North America, while continuing to champion the independent retailers who are the heartbeat of our industry."

Halfpenny London to take on North America with new head of wholesale

Charlotte Lepre-Slater, head of wholesale at Halfpenny London Credits: Halfpenny London

In her new role, Lepre-Slater will lead Halfpenny London’s global wholesale strategy, with a focus on deepening the brand’s presence across key US metropolitan luxury markets and extending its reach into carefully selected regional territories.

She will also oversee the introduction of exclusive capsule collections tailored to the North American market and spearhead the brand’s investment in its independent boutique partners, alongside launching staff training programmes, exclusive inventory access, and bespoke marketing support for these partners.

Lepre-Slater added: “I am delighted to be joining the Halfpenny London team. I have long admired Kate’s iconic bridal collections, celebrated for their contemporary craftsmanship and directional approach to bridal design.

“I look forward to building on the brand’s exceptional reputation by expanding the wholesale business, strengthening its presence across the US, and developing lasting partnerships with leading retailers globally.”

Founded in 2005, Halfpenny London has become known for its contemporary approach to bridal wear and accessories and continues to design and handmake its collections in the UK. The brand has dressed celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Emilia Fox, Kate Moss and Rihanna.